Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles – Gus Silber

29 March 2020 - 10:25 By Mila de Villiers
'Electric Graffiti' by Gus Silber.
Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes is making a comeback in the time of  Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles'.

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

Episode one features author, journalist, satirist, ingenious wit and Facebook musings connoisseur, Gus Silber.

Here's to the first of many-a lockdown listens:

