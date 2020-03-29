Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles – Gus Silber

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles'.

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

Episode one features author, journalist, satirist, ingenious wit and Facebook musings connoisseur, Gus Silber.

Here's to the first of many-a lockdown listens: