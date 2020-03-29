Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles — Melissa Volker

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles'.

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

The second episode sees the duo in conversation with Melissa Volker: surfer, beauty therapist and eco-romance novelist (Volker is the only author in the world to claim that title).

Sjoe!

Here's to lockdown listen #2: