News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles — Melissa Volker

29 March 2020 - 10:32 By Mila de Villiers
'Shadow Flicker' by Melissa Volker.
'Shadow Flicker' by Melissa Volker.
Image: Supplied

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes is making a comeback in the time of  Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles'.

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

The second episode sees the duo in conversation with Melissa Volker: surfer, beauty therapist and eco-romance novelist (Volker is the only author in the world to claim that title).

Sjoe!

Here's to lockdown listen #2:

RELATED ARTICLES

Local eco-romance novel will blow you away

Cynical readers must bear in mind that Volker's genre is romance rather than noir
Books
6 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read a Nozizwe Cynthia Jele short story about Covid-19 lockdown

In this short story, titled 'Lockdown', the award-winning author imagines the hell of being trapped all alone in a hotel room for weeks on end
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Sara-Jayne King to dish up live readings via Facebook during lockdown

Join King for live readings of 'Killing Karoline' every night at 8pm
Books
1 day ago

Pan Macmillan: 10 local eBook titles to read during lockdown

10 local Pan Macmillan titles to keep you reading during lockdown
Books
2 days ago

Irish novelist Colum McCann to host virtual 'book club event'

McCann is inviting fans to send him questions via his Facebook page
Books
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Launch: 'In India and East Africa/ E-Indiya nase East Africa' by DDT Jabavu ... Events
  2. Sara-Jayne King to dish up live readings via Facebook during lockdown News
  3. Pan Macmillan: 10 local eBook titles to read during lockdown News
  4. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  5. Nal'ibali extends its reading support programme for families in lockdown News

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport