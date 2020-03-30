Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Imraan Coovadia

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles".

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

Author’s Lockdown: T minus 18: Today’s guest on the Amabookabooka: Quarantine Chronicles is one of the best novelists to come out of South Africa. And if you don’t believe us ask Gary Shteyngart - that’s what the Super Sad True Love Story author said of Imraan Coovadia, adding that his prose is “charming, clever and sly”.

Imraan’s latest novel, A Spy in Time, features a post-apocalyptic future, time travel and secret agencies all rolled into an intriguing, entertaining and thought-provoking tale in which the course of human history hangs in the balance.

If Enver Eleven, the central figure in A Spy in Time, was around in the time of Covid-19, he could have saved the world a whole lot of trouble.