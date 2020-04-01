News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Hedi Lampert

01 April 2020 - 15:57 By amabookabooka

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles".

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom

Today's guest, Hedi Lampert, is an award-winning writer, editor and the lead vocalist and keyboard player for Echo and the Merry Men. She has also grown up with an aunt who suffers from the genetic disorder Fragile X syndrome.

Hedi spent the last 15 years researching the condition, which has resulted in her just-published novel The Trouble with My Aunt. The book tells the story of 32-year-old Leah Fine who is at the centre of a complicated family saga, incorporating an intriguing medical conundrum.

It’s a gripping and heart-warming story of love, romance and the bond of family. It’s also told with dollops of humour. As author Gus Silber writes, “The Trouble with My Aunt grabs you by the heart and never lets go.”

