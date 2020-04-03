News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Judy Klipin

03 April 2020 - 15:45 By amabookabooka
Master life coach Judy Klipin's two important titles.
Image: Supplied

Amabookabooka travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via Zoom.

Ten years ago Judy Klipin was an unhappy, disillusioned, chronically stressed, seriously single, semi-employed consultant. Today she's a calm, settled, happy master life coach - and the author of two important books, Recover from your Childhood: Life Lessons for the Adult Child and Recover from Burnout.

Judy has been waging a war against the scourge of burnout and with South Africa being one of the world’s most stressed countries she has had her work cut out for her.

Now the world is turned upside down and in a few short months our lives have changed forever. Stress levels have been taken to the next level.

In today’s episode of Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles, Judy explains how not to burn out in the age of lockdown. 

