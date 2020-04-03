Pan Macmillan: five local audiobooks to listen to during lockdown



An astonishing 94.6% of businesses fail to sell. They close at an enormous cost to the owner, their family, their staff and the economy. Most business owners realise too late that there are only two destinations for any business: a sale or closure. You've got to build to $ell.

Sweat, Scale, $ell shares real business-building stories about how ordinary business owners took charge of their fate using the Asset of Value (TM) method. With Pavlo Phitidis, they Sweated to reshape their business to be relevant to a changing world; they built a solid foundation for Scale; and then they pressed hard to ramp up growth in preparation for $ale to create a business any buyer would want.

Phitidis draws on 25 years of direct experience in conceptualising and building businesses across four continents. Having started, built and sold 12 businesses generating more than $300m, he founded the Asset of Value (TM) method, a practical approach to build a winning business. As co-founder of Aurik, he has worked with more than 2,000 established businesses across most sectors in the economy, from family businesses to partnerships to sole business owners.

Sweat, Scale, Sell is audaciously optimistic as it shows every business owner and entrepreneur where to find growth in a no-growth economy, as well as how to make an impact and secure big returns.