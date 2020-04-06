News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Bontle Senne

06 April 2020 - 09:12 By amabookabooka

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via Zoom.

Bontle Senne loves feisty girls who kick butt and break gender stereotypes. She also loves the rich tradition of African mythology. And she loves writing.

These triple loves led the celebrated author and literacy advocate to pen the four-part adventure fantasy series, The Shadow Chasers.

The Shadow Chasers are warriors who have protected their villages for hundreds of years. They are fighting against an army of shadows; monsters in a spirit realm who are trying to break into the real world - and destroy it!

It’s a deliciously delightful horror series for tweens - and even adults who enjoy escaping into a magical adventure.

