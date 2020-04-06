Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Raashida Khan

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via Zoom.

Raashida Khan had worked in a bank and for NGOs and as she was approaching 50 she took a giant leap of faith. She threw in the 9-to-5 towel and picked up a pen and became a full-time writer.

She has two novels, a poetry anthology and a collection of short stories under her belt. Her first novel, Mirror Cracked, tells the story of Azraa Hassim, a successful woman whose perfect life is shattered when she discovers her husband is having an affair.

The book explores themes of betrayal, sexuality, homosexuality, drugs and mental health in the Muslim community.