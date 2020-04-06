Wits University Press opens online access to researchers and students during Covid-19 pandemic

In this time of unprecedented crisis, when universities are developing online teaching systems and academics are working from home, Wits University Press is joining a large number of international university presses and academic publishers in providing access to content for students and researchers.

We have partnered with JSTOR and Proquest, suppliers of digital content to libraries, to provide all subscribing libraries with unlimited access to our digital collection of almost 200 books up to 1 July 2020.

WUPs mission is to provide access to peer reviewed scholarly content and in recent years we have greatly increased our readership by supplying libraries around the world with online content. When it became clear that researchers and students would need to study and work from home, we did not hesitate to join the call to offer books at no cost to our core audience.

Free access is possible for anyone linked to an institutional, online library network. If your library has a license with JSTOR or Proquest.