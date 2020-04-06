Wits University Press opens online access to researchers and students during Covid-19 pandemic
In this time of unprecedented crisis, when universities are developing online teaching systems and academics are working from home, Wits University Press is joining a large number of international university presses and academic publishers in providing access to content for students and researchers.
We have partnered with JSTOR and Proquest, suppliers of digital content to libraries, to provide all subscribing libraries with unlimited access to our digital collection of almost 200 books up to 1 July 2020.
WUPs mission is to provide access to peer reviewed scholarly content and in recent years we have greatly increased our readership by supplying libraries around the world with online content. When it became clear that researchers and students would need to study and work from home, we did not hesitate to join the call to offer books at no cost to our core audience.
Free access is possible for anyone linked to an institutional, online library network. If your library has a license with JSTOR or Proquest.
Books collections: you will be able to access the entire Wits Press eBook collection. Libraries that have licenses only for JSTOR and Proquest.
Journal collections: can complete a form that will enable unlimited access to their ebook collections as well. Please forward the links below to your institution's librarian so you can be ensured of immediate access.
JSTOR - https://about.jstor.org/covid19/
Proquest - https://www.proquest.com/products-services/ebooks/ebooks-main.html#whatsnewSection
JSTOR and Proquest will monitor usage trends which will demonstrate which books are used most widely. This information will be shared with libraries so that they can improve their offering to researchers and students going forward.
Publisher Veronica Klipp said, “When everyone needs to work together to overcome this significant threat to our way of life, we are excited to be able to make a small contribution through enabling free online access to our published content. We hope this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the scholarly project through the publication of high quality books that are made widely available to a local and international community of readers.”
Article provided by Wits University Press