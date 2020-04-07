News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Moe Shaik

07 April 2020 - 16:32 By amabookabooka

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Moe Shaik’s memoir, The ANC Spy Bible, is an enthralling first-hand account of the relationship between Moe and The Nightingale - his unlikely mole in the belly of the apartheid beast.

The ANC Spy Bible is thoughtful, detailed and nuanced and provides a bird’s eye view of the mysterious world of secrets.

As a young activist Moe endured beatings, torture, solitary confinement and nine months in detention.

The lockdown, he says, is like being on holiday...


