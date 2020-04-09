News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Caryn Dolley

09 April 2020 - 16:33 By amabookabooka
'The Enforcers' by Caryn Dolley.
Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Don’t let Caryn Dolley fool you - the woman with the goofiest grin and the wackiest sense of humour in South African journalism has struck fear into the heart of some of the toughest gangsters who roam the underworld.

Caryn is the author of the hard-hitting book The Enforcers: Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.

The Enforcers exposes the war playing out in the grubby underbelly of the Mother City to dominate the security trade. The book is so good because Caryn did something that is becoming increasingly rare - she did proper boots-on-the-ground journalism …

