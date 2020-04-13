News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Penny Haw

13 April 2020
Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Penny Haw grew up on a dairy farm in KwaZulu-Natal - she  spent her childhood with cows and stories about Nicko - the abandoned vervet monkey that was rescued and raised by her grandmother Alice Kirk. The monkey became an essential member of the farmyard, befriending dogs, cats, African polecats, and a duiker.

In 2017 Penny wrote Nicko – The Tale of a Vervet Monkey on an African Farm. The book for tweens is a series of hilarious, heart-warming and sometimes heart-wrenching adventures and misadventures and his friends get up to.

