Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Gail Schimmel

14 April 2020 - 16:30 By amabookabooka

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Gail Schimmel writes best-selling novels that have more twists and turns than Kyalami: Marriage Vows, Whatever Happened to the Cowley Twins?, The Park, and The Accident.

Her most recent novel, the two week-old Two Months is a psychological thriller. Primary school teacher Erica and her husband Kenneth have a great life: Erica loves her job, loves her husband but one morning she wakes up and has forgotten the last two months of her life.

She begins to piece together what has happened with terrible consequences. You will probably laugh and maybe even cry as the story unfolds but you will certainly gasp when it ends…

