Publisher 'investing in our future' by donating children's books to the needy

One of the biggest concerns during the period of lockdown is the fact that millions of children in South Africa are dependent on school feeding schemes, where they receive at least one nutritious meal per day.

With schools closed for the extended lockdown period, these children, who are already vulnerable, are exposed to hunger and the real prospect of starvation.

Book Dash is a local, not-for-profit publisher of high-quality books for young children. They believe that all children should own 100 books by the age of five. Creative volunteers and an innovative publishing model make it possible for them to give away hundreds of thousands of books to children to own - at a fraction of the usual cost.

The books they create are also published to their website under an open license. This means all 137 books can be read online for free at bookdash.org.