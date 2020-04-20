News

The Book Lounge needs your help

20 April 2020 - 12:48
Support The Book Lounge during lockdown by buying book vouchers or making direct donations.
Support The Book Lounge during lockdown by buying book vouchers or making direct donations.
Image: Twitter/@book_lounge

While we anxiously await news of possible changes to the lockdown restrictions, we need your help. A small business such as The Book Lounge simply cannot survive an extended closure. We have salaries to pay, suppliers to pay for books purchased in previous months and various other fixed costs.

If you are able to do so, please consider supporting us during these difficult times in one of the following ways:

(1) Purchase a voucher for yourself (or as a gift for someone else) with either Snapscan or Payfast on our website to be used once we are able to reopen. You can do this here.

(2) Purchase a voucher or make a donation by making a deposit into our bank account. To do this, email booklounge@gmail.com and I will reply with our bank details and a reference number to be used for your purchase/donation.

If you have any questions, please email booklounge@gmail.com.

Kindly note that as things stand, we are not able to enter our premises or check our inventory. Requests for specific books will be acknowledged but will not be properly answered until we are able to reopen the shop.

As we said in a mail a few weeks ago, this is a time when we all need to think about which small businesses we would like to see continue in a post Covid-19 world, and find ways to support those organisations.

We truly appreciate the support of our loyal customers and will be extremely grateful to those who are able to help us weather this storm.

Stay safe and keep reading.

Issued by The Book Lounge 

RELATED ARTICLES

Wits University Press opens online access to researchers and students during Covid-19 pandemic

In this time of unprecedented crisis, when universities are developing online teaching systems and academics are working from home, Wits University ...
Books
2 weeks ago

All Jonathan Ball eBook titles under R100 during April

Lockdown getting you ... down? We've got you covered with our April Madness eBook promotion! All eBooks for under R100* for the month of April.
Books
2 weeks ago

Lockdown & listen

Alone at home, Jennifer Platt compiles the best picks from a new batch of audiobooks
Books
2 weeks ago

Pan Macmillan: 10 local eBook titles to read during lockdown

10 local Pan Macmillan titles to keep you reading during lockdown
Books
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pupils can access thousands of free e-books during the coronavirus shutdown ... News
  2. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  3. BOOK BITES | Hedi Lampert, James Hendry, Graham Moore News
  4. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events
  5. Lawyers for former ministers say 'Bird Island' book was a web of lies News

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus