Q&A with historical fiction author Marguerite Poland

A Sin of Omission is based on true historical events. Can you tell us a little about how you came across the original history behind the story?

When I was fourteen, my great uncle told me a moving story about one of his grandfather’s students at an Anglican mission station in the Eastern Cape. Many years later, when researching for a different project, I came across material which echoed the story. From there I followed every lead, which involved reading hundreds of Anglican missionary letters and records from the nineteenth century.

I'm particularly taken with how central family storytelling and connection is, both in how you came to know the background story and to the individual characters you created from that. What role can storytelling play in enriching family and community connections, particularly in these challenging times?

Storytelling was once so integral to communal life and cultural cohesion. It seems we’ve forgotten how to listen and respect that. ‘If only I had asked!’ is a common lament. Like everyone, I also deeply regret lost opportunities and failure to listen to family stories. One of the joys of researching this novel has not only been discovering more of my own family’s history but contacting others in different communities and finding common interests and converging histories. I am aware, too, of the theme that underlies all my work: a long journey in search of belonging. What a rewarding, humbling and fulfilling journey it has proved to be!

Despite some of our most powerful historical records being based in parable and mythic form, many people look with suspicion on stories which blend fact and fiction, as yours necessarily does. How can we reframe our understanding of narrative to acknowledge the space for story within history?

Understandably, mixing fact and fiction has huge pitfalls and can lead to misconceptions and misinterpretations if handled irresponsibly. So much history indigenous to South Africa has still be explored and accessibly recorded. A historical novel can’t make claims beyond its function - something a novelist needs to acknowledge - but any art form is often the most accessible and engaging way to give life to the past and generate interest in more conventional historical resources.

How did you approach the responsibilities of writing a story based on real life experiences - and those, moreover, that differ from your own cultural background?

I was fully aware of my responsibility in tackling a subject beyond my time, culture and gender, especially in the profoundly sensitive South African context. So-called ‘appropriation’ is a minefield of potential blunders and (often justified) blistering censure! It was the factor which concerned me most. Taking on a subject beyond one’s personal experience requires rigorous research. I acknowledge, with the deepest gratitude, the scholarship of a number historians and linguists whose work I consulted and was also privileged to have access to wonderful primary source material.

Can you talk a little bit about your choice of title?

Sins of commission are intentional. Sins of omission usually aren’t - but they are committed by all of us, all of the time, through ignorance, lack of courage or compassion, prejudice, fear. In a previous novel (Shades, Penguin 1992) one of my characters says, ‘It’s not what you do but what you fail to do that makes the difference…’ The idea of those sins of omission, symptomatic of our particular challenges in an unequal society, is at the heart of the theme of my story.