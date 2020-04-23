Literary-inspired experiences to celebrate World Book Day from home

Book lovers, rejoice! In honour of World Book Day, Airbnb unveils a novel way to get lost in your favourite reads. Starting today, guests can choose from a collection of Online Experiences that celebrate all things literary.

While communities around the world continue to shelter in place, Airbnb will allow guests to connect virtually over their shared love of books alongside best-selling authors and passionate hosts.

Whether it’s to reconnect with your book club friends or to reinspire storytime with your children, Airbnb Experiences offers an array of virtual options, including learning the secrets of Pasta Grannies with cookbook author Vicky Bennison, making a mini pop-out book, enjoying storytime with drag queens, and novel writing with a best-selling author.

Other online experiences include:

For a limited time, Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez, authors of Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life, will treat book lovers to intimate readings hosted on Airbnb. Offered in partnership with Penguin Random House, proceeds from this experience will support the Ali Forney Center, an LGBTQ community centre dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth in the US.

To celebrate World Book Day, guests can travel to different destinations, cross cultural bridges and meet new people, all from the comfort of home and through the magic of books.

Literary-inspired experiences are now available at airbnb.com/online-experiences and are led by hosts from various cities across the world, including London, Prague, San Francisco and Brooklyn.

Release issued by Kelly Fisher, senior accounts manager: Irvine Partners