Exclusive Books: fun stuff for mini-Fanatics

For the 0 - 6 year olds





Wanda

Wanda is a girl with a beautiful head of hair. After a particularly hard day at school, feeling confused, forlorn and hopeless, Wanda's grandmother lets her in on a few secrets. Through these hair secrets and stories, she finds the courage to face her fears and realise that her hair is a crown and something to be proud of. Click here to download an activity to help Wanda decide how she wants to wear her hair and choose some accessories.