Exclusive Books: fun stuff for mini-Fanatics

29 April 2020 - 12:15 By exclusive books
Exclusive Books has compiled a list of activities to keep younger Fanatics members busy during lockdown.
Here are this week's picks of fun, book-themed activities. We hope that over the past few weeks these activities have kept your children busy and taught them new skills.

For the 0 - 6 year olds

Wanda

Wanda is a girl with a beautiful head of hair. After a particularly hard day at school, feeling confused, forlorn and hopeless, Wanda's grandmother lets her in on a few secrets. Through these hair secrets and stories, she finds the courage to face her fears and realise that her hair is a crown and something to be proud of. Click here to download an activity to help Wanda decide how she wants to wear her hair and choose some accessories.

Paddington

For nearly 60 years, Paddington Bear has touched the hearts of adults and children worldwide with his earnest good intentions and humorous misadventures. Click here for an activity to make your very own Paddington Bear, out of a paper plate.

Hugless Douglas

Hugless Douglas is in need of “a big bear hug”. As he goes in search of one, none seem quite right – too small, too short and too uncomfortable. Of course, there's only one hug that will do – a hug from his mum! Here are some fun activities and games to join in on the Hugless Douglas fun.

For the 6 - 12 year olds

 

How to Train your Dragon


Click here to watch author Cressida Cowell reading the first chapter from the first book in this beloved series. Check out her YouTube channel for more great readings.

Asterix


As well as being packed full of exciting activities and colouring pages, this booklet also contains an illustrated introduction to the Roman army, bursting with facts and stats. This pack is perfect for a topic lesson on the Romans, rainy lunchtimes or end of term fun. The pack contains the following activities: a word search, foldable “decisionmaker”, Asterix colouring-in page, design your own Roman shield and more!

