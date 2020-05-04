If it's not one thing, it's your MOTHER

Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou

One of the most important lessons for me that Angelou shared was on an episode of the Oprah show. She said: "When people show you who they are, believe them." I guess that it was something she had to learn early on. In this seventh and final series of memoirs that Angelou wrote, she delves deep into her relationship with her mom. Vivian Baxter was a formidable presence who was absent for most of Angelou's upbringing. When Baxter's marriage started to crumble she sent three-year-old Maya and her elder brother to live with their grandmother in Arkansas. This feeling of abandonment stayed with Maya for years, and in Mom & Me & Mom she uncovers that, as well as their reunion. It's fraught, it's revealing and most of all it's loving. Five tissues.

Me by Elton John

There's plenty of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll in the legend's memoir, but the thread that underlies all his actions is the sometimes loving yet completely damaging relationship he had with his mother, Sheila Farebrother. The iconic rock star tried reaching out to his mother several times, even allowing her to stay with him for a while, but it never worked out. He finally called his mother a sociopath. He explains that she once wanted him to choose between her and his fiancé, David. In a heated row, he claims, she referred to David as a "f**king thing". It was enough to stop John from speaking to her for several years. He did not allow her to meet his two children, to save them from her harsh criticism, he says. Three tissues.