Food for the mind and soul from Exclusive Books

As the most stringent of lockdowns draws to a close, a lot of people will still be avoiding public places and keeping to themselves at home, which is the perfect time to announce Exclusive Books’ exciting new partnership with Uber Eats. Exclusive Books want people to know that they can now sink their teeth into a delectable menu of books without having to leave the comfort of their sweatpants.

This new partnership allows Exclusive Books to reach people like never before, which is especially fortuitous at this time.

“We have been working hard at expanding our options on Uber Eats and are delighted to partner with Exclusive Books to bring you wonderful books to keep you learning, entertained and inspired during the lockdown,” says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM for Uber Eats South Africa.

Looking beyond 2020, having Exclusive Books on Uber Eats is just another exciting channel to have at their disposal, one that augments their offering perfectly. Great books are just as essential as great meals, something people will really want at their fingertips in future.

In the first leg of the campaign, Exclusive Books’ physical and social media presence will be utilised.

In addition, they will capitalise on Uber Eats’ social media and various publicity channels to announce the partnership, inviting people to “Feed their boredom” by checking out the awesome new selection of books Exclusive Books has put together on Uber Eats.

Exclusive Books will reinforce the news with an influencer campaign using personalities and writers who feature on their carefully selected menu of books. This way, influencers will actually promote their own book while promoting the overall partnership with Uber Eats.

So, Exclusive Books powered by Uber Eats is the new home-shopping way to order books! Food for the mind and soul! Simply order your book on the Uber Eats platform — you will find Exclusive Books as one of the vendors along with your favourite restaurant, order your book as you normally would for food, and get it delivered (still hot) within an hour. Exclusive to Exclusive Books, and available in all SA towns and cities, where there is an Exclusive Books, except Botswana, Namibia and Nelspruit.

Deliveries are limited to residences within a 5km radius of the nearest Exclusive Books.