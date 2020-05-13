Treasured and battered old friends: revisiting the books of my youth

Enduring another day of lonely lockdown, I begin to wonder what on earth non-readers are doing with themselves. Watching Netflix or staring at the wall – which sometimes seems to me exactly the same thing? Or marching solemnly round and round their house to try to keep their steps up? (I admit I’ve been reduced to that but it sure isn’t fun.)

But for readers, there’s a whole world out there, or, rather, in here. How did we get here? What makes some people addicted to books and others not? Make no mistake, it is an addiction – you buy them, stockpile them and watch them encroaching all over your house.

Thinking about it, I guess it begins when, as a child, something you read catches your imagination and whirls you away. And you realise there are a million lives you never dreamed of, waiting to be claimed as your own. The people you meet in the pages live in your imagination, which is why films of favourite books are such a let-down. These are not the people I saw when I lived their lives.

I have an early memory of being given Mary O’Hara’s glorious My Friend Flicka – and being deeply incensed and slightly frightened by the blurb which said something about: “for horse lovers from nine to 90”. I was only eight. So wasn’t I supposed to love it?