Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Bruce Whitfield

17 May 2020 - 11:07 By amabookabooka
The king of the business airwaves introducing 'The Upside of Down'.
Image: YouTube/Pan Macmillan

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

Some would say it is dreadful timing to launch a book at the same time that Covid-19 has decided to go hitchhiking around the globe, but for one book - The Upside of Down - the timing is spot on. The world is upside down and The Upside of Down highlights opportunities during chaos.

The Upside of Down is written by the king of the business airwaves Bruce Whitfield, who has the incredibly rare gift of making complex financial issues easy to understand. Through absorbing anecdotes, cautionary tales, some multiple choice quizzes or six, Bruce tells us that South Africa has extraordinary problems - but with extraordinary problems come extraordinary opportunities.

In this episode of Amabookabooka, Bruce reveals the four words that Nando’s chief Robbie Brozin told him that perfectly sum up the state of the world right now.

