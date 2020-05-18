'Community radio gives children an opportunity to stimulate their imagination' - Faniswa Yisa

Nal'ibali column No 16, Term 2 2020

Thanks for chatting to us, Faniswa. These are unprecedented times for artists everywhere. What does lockdown mean for people in creative industries and for performing arts spaces themselves?

It’s very clear that we’re on our own, in terms of governmental support. There haven't been any clear, sustainable solutions and there isn’t enough support, especially for independent creatives. Basically, we’re left to figure things out for ourselves. Creatives are in a position of great uncertainty with accumulating debt.

You've been working with the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town to create something special during this difficult time. Can you tell us a little about the Baxter Radio project?

The Baxter Radio initiative was CEO and artistic director Lara Foot’s idea. She felt there was a need to find a way to keep artists creating and thereby offer them financial support. The lockdown has also left many families displaced in their own homes: children are stuck at home, especially those from poor backgrounds who cannot afford online learning. The majority of our people don’t have access to the internet. How do you keep their imaginations stimulated? There was a need to find some solution that could be accessible and the answer was radio. Baxter Radio caters for everyone - we have stories for grown-ups, set works for pupils and stories for little ones. We’re hoping that, during this time, we can create something that could be enjoyed by the whole family.

It's especially exciting that several works are being commissioned in isiXhosa. What material can people find in African languages on Baxter Radio?

There are different categories. We have stories of coming-of-age for teenagers, stories which are self-identity driven, classics for adults, new South African work created especially for the initiative, and humorous tales. There’s also Intsomi-inspired stories for kiddies. I’ve co-ordinated and directed the isiXhosa schools setwork Buzani Kubawo, for learners in Grades 10 to 12. It features 14 actors! Altogether, we are about 40 artists who’ve been involved with the project including myself, Marc Lottering, Susan Danford, Jennifer Steyn, Andrew Buckland, Nicky Rebelo, Tiisetso Mashifane, Khayalethu Anthony, Kanya Viljoen and many others. There are stories available in isiXhosa, isiZulu, English and Afrikaans.

What can we expect to find online, and how can we access it?

The content is available to people who become Baxter Coffee Angels. This is an innovative sustainability campaign launched by the theatre, where they ask the public to ‘Buy the Baxter a cup of coffee every month’. That means donating just R30 a month - it’s affordable and easy. To find out more, you can go to their website. I strongly recommend you join me and become a Baxter Coffee Angel!

The Baxter is also hoping to broadcast some of this new material for free on community radio. What's your message to station managers and people in positions to share these stories and performances?

My biggest concern is the children who don’t have access to the internet, who don’t have the luxury of playing around in a big yard or who don’t have access to a teacher to read them stories. This, at least can give the children an opportunity to stimulate their imagination. I would really like to encourage community radio stations to take advantage of this content for the sake of our communities.