News

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Michiel Heyns

24 May 2020 - 10:59 By amabookabooka

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, travels into the heart of the lockdown to bring you quick and quirky interviews with SA's finest authors via everyone's favourite isolation mode of communication, Zoom.

The subject of this episode of Amabookabooka is A Poor Season For Whales, which is not the title of a sports book about the Welsh rugby team’s miserable 1991 year when they were walloped 63-3 by the Wallabies. A Poor Season For Whales (with an H) is author, translator and English professor Michiel Heyns’ outstanding new novel.

The book has everything: vivid imagery, beautiful descriptions, fascinating characters, gripping dialogue, understated humour, an intriguing plot, a sharp knife hanging over it and a dassie-chasing Doberman named Benjy. (Michiel reveals why every one of his novels features a dog…)

RELATED ARTICLES

Fiction Friday | 'A Poor Season for Whales' by Michiel Heyns

Now that she’d acquired a certain suburban notoriety as the woman whose husband had left her for a man, Margaret reflected, she was probably regarded ...
Books
2 months ago

JACKET NOTES | Michiel Heyns on 'A Poor Season for Whales'

"I was inspired to write 'A Poor Season for Whales', somewhat implausibly, by a couple of Airbnb guests staying in my spare bedroom."
Books
1 month ago

Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles - Lauren Beukes

Beukes' spanking new novel about a global pandemic has come out in the middle of a global pandemic. Now that's a conversation worth listening to ...
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events
  2. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  3. Fiction Friday | 'Sex, Lies Declassified' by Eva Mazza Fiction
  4. An ode to otherness News
  5. PODCAST | Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles Books

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...