Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for June 2020

Exclusive Books has a list of 25 recommended titles in different categories – local authors, fiction and non-fiction, children's and on-screen tie-ins.
Local titles:
South African authors have upped their writing games during lockdown, and these are a few of the newest titles to satisfy your curiosity, from Virus Proofing Your Small Business to musings on a Facebook wall in Electric Graffiti by Gus Silber, to Kirsten Miller’s refreshingly told story All That Is Left and Kefilwe Mabote’s personal journey, from humble beginnings in Soweto, all the way to the world's fashion capital, Milan. Nobuntu Webster’s The Fire challenges religion, racism, patriarchy, and poverty within and outside the church.
International non-fiction:
In the non-fiction category there are offerings, from Alicia Keys’s biography of her life growing up in New York and going into the music industry, to three number one New York Times Bestselling authors in Victor Frankel’s Yes To Life, that attests to life's meaning, even in desperate circumstances; to Morality by Jonathan Sacks, who applies his powerful approach to the unprecedented challenges of our time; and Glennon Doyle Melton's Untamed, which will liberate women - emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Joy at Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein is a tidy guide to finding joy at work, full of psychological wisdom and practical tips.
Fiction titles:
The recommended fiction titles includes number one best-seller Harlan Coben’s new novel The Boy from the Woods; Erica Baurmeister's multilayered story of fragrance and evocative power, The Scent Keeper; and The Recovery of Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel, in which two complex characters power the story like a nuclear reaction.
My Dark Vanessa, a novel about a young woman who believes she's in a love story when she's actually in a psychological horror film, and the immersive and compelling new title from Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet, completes the fiction musts.
YA titles:
The young adult titles for June comprises an easy and fun read about a diverse group of characters, jam-packed with action and adventure in The Boy and the Poacher’s Moon, to a page turner from a storming new talent in And the Stars were Burning Brightly and an intoxicating blend of blood, secrets, and haunting mythology in Haven Fall. Small Mercies holds a strong message for children today and The Highland Falcon Thief is packed with clues and red herrings.
On-screen tie-ins:
Readers can look forward to the adaptations of Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming and Little Fires Everywhere, a deep psychological mystery about the power of motherhood, the intensity of teenage love, and the danger of perfection.
The fast-paced, tongue in cheek, laugh-out-loud Artemis Fowl and Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s ridiculously inventive and gloriously funny Good Omens, and the beautifully constructed and gripping The Letter for the King (inspired by the classic Dutch novel De brief voor de Koning) will also be hitting the small screen.
