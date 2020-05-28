Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for June 2020

Exclusive Books has a list of 25 recommended titles in front of all its stores every month that have been carefully curated in different categories – local authors, fiction and non-fiction, children’s and on-screen tie-ins.

All 25 titles will be presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units with copies of an Exclusive Books Recommends leaflet on the counter for the month of June. Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during June.

Exclusive Books staff will take due care to ensure the safety of staff and customers in line with the government, WHO and the NICD guidelines. All stores will implement weekly deep cleaning, face masks for staff, in-store sanitisers and encourage social distancing.