Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced

29 May 2020 - 11:34
The 22 titles shortlisted for the annual Media24 Books Literary Prizes have been announced.
Image: Supplied

Media24 Books has announced the shortlists for the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes. Prizes to the value of R210,000 in total will be awarded in six categories. These annual awards serve to recognise the best work published during the previous year by Media24 book publishers including NB Publishers (through imprints such as Human & Rousseau, Tafelberg, Kwela Books and Queillerie) as well as Jonathan Ball Publishers.

Independent judging panels compiled the shortlists from more than 80 submissions. The shortlists consist of three titles each, apart from the Elisabeth Eybers Poetry Prize where all four entries qualified, and the MER Prize for Illustrated Children’s Books. Henceforth, the latter prize will have separate shortlists for authors and illustrators, allowing recognition of the role illustrators play in giving new life to reissues and story collections that previously did not qualify for the prize.

Herman Charles Bosman Prize for English Fiction (novels, short stories, drama)
Okay, Okay, Okay by Finuala Dowling (Kwela)
Yellowbone by Ekow Duker (Kwela)
Lucky Packet by Trevor Sacks (Kwela)

The tell-tale heart

Finuala Dowling's new novel focuses on individuals trapped in waking nightmares - the kind where no one listens, writes Diane Awerbuck
Books
6 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | Read an Ekow Duker short story about sacrifices in the time of Covid-19

The accomplished author puts a face to the masses of medical professionals who are having to leave their families in order to save yours in his ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Recht Malan Prize for Nonfiction
Rebels and Rage by Adam Habib (Jonathan Ball Publishers)
Lawfare by Michelle le Roux and Dennis Davis (Jonathan Ball Publishers)
One Day in Bethlehem by Johnny Steinberg (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Jonny Steinberg on what drives him to peel back the past & expose the unseen

Seated in the midst of the gesturing babble that marks lunchtime at the Wits Club, Jonny Steinberg radiates stillness.
Books
8 months ago

"A very hard book to write" - Jonny Steinberg on 'One Day in Bethlehem'

"How important is it, morally, to remember what has happened in our own lives?"
Books
8 months ago

WA Hofmeyr Prize for Afrikaans Fiction (novels, short stories, drama)
Hond se gedagte by Kerneels Breytenbach (Human & Rousseau)
Ek wens, ek wens by Zirk van den Berg (Kwela)
Die biblioteek aan die einde van die wêreld by Etienne van Heerden (Tafelberg)

Elisabeth Eybers Prize for Poetry
Chinatown: Gedigte by Ronelda Kamfer (Kwela)
Jan, Piet, Koos en Jakob by Loftus Marais (Human & Rousseau)
Kryt by Hennie Nortjé (Queillerie)
Sikhahlel’ u-OR: A Praise Poem for Oliver Tambo by Mongane Serote (Kwela)

A praise poem for a giant of South Africa, OR Tambo

Serote reminds us how the ground was prepared for current freedoms
Books
6 months ago

MER Prize for Youth Novels
The Choice Between Us by Edyth Bulbring (Tafelberg)
Toring van Jasmyn by Derick van der Walt (Tafelberg)
Brand by Fanie Viljoen (Tafelberg)

Secrets exposed, betrayals confronted

Edyth Bulbring explores betrayal in 1960s and contemporary Johannesburg.
Books
9 months ago

YA fiction: the 21st century's voices of reason

Young Adult fiction is filling the shelves with books for every reader. Sally Partridge looks at the trends.
Books
11 months ago
'Die hasie van fluweel' is the translation of Margery Williams's classic tale 'The Velveteen Rabbit'.
Image: Supplied

MER Prize for Illustrated Children’s Books: Authors
Bella en Sebastiaan by Mari Grobler (Tafelberg)
Die legendariese Lua Verwey 2: ’n Plaas se geraas by Dihanna Taute (Human & Rousseau)
Die dag toe die draak kom: ’n Boek vir meisies by Fanie Viljoen (Human & Rousseau)

MER Prize for Illustrated Children’s Books: Illustrators
Die hasie van fluweel by Margery Williams, translated by Linda Rode and illustrated by Theodore Key (Human & Rousseau)
Liewe Heksie en die pampoene by Verna Vels, illustrated by Vian Oelofsen (Human & Rousseau)
Die dag toe die draak kom: ’n Boek vir meisies by Fanie Viljoen, illustrated by Tumi K Steyn (Human & Rousseau)

The winner in each category receives R35,000. The MER Prize for Illustrated Children’s Books is shared by the winning author and illustrator.

The prizes will be awarded online on June 18.

Issued by Media24 Books

