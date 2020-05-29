Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced

Media24 Books has announced the shortlists for the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes. Prizes to the value of R210,000 in total will be awarded in six categories. These annual awards serve to recognise the best work published during the previous year by Media24 book publishers including NB Publishers (through imprints such as Human & Rousseau, Tafelberg, Kwela Books and Queillerie) as well as Jonathan Ball Publishers.

Independent judging panels compiled the shortlists from more than 80 submissions. The shortlists consist of three titles each, apart from the Elisabeth Eybers Poetry Prize where all four entries qualified, and the MER Prize for Illustrated Children’s Books. Henceforth, the latter prize will have separate shortlists for authors and illustrators, allowing recognition of the role illustrators play in giving new life to reissues and story collections that previously did not qualify for the prize.