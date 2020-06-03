News

Pan Macmillan SA calls for commercial fiction submissions

Pan Macmillan Publisher
03 June 2020 - 11:23
Fledgling fiction authors have a week in which to submit their manuscript to Pan Macmillan.
Fledgling fiction authors have a week in which to submit their manuscript to Pan Macmillan.
Image: Supplied

Have you written a tragic romance, a nail-biting thriller or a family drama with a jaw-dropping plot twist? Our open submission period runs from June 15 to 22 2020. Send us your manuscript and see what we think.

This year we’ve decided to focus on commercial fiction because we believe it is important for us to keep discovering new voices in this space. We might not be able to publish them all but we can do our part to encourage these writers, help develop their work and maybe put them on the radar.

For six weeks our editorial staff and team of external readers will dedicate their time and expertise to your work. If it’s unputdownable, sucks you in from page three, and tugs at your emotions so much that you forget it’s fiction, then we want to read it.

For more information and guidelines on the submission process click HERE.

RELATED ARTICLES

'Ons Klyntji' calls for submissions

Submit a piece of your heart or mind in the form of a poem, a story, a photo or a piece of art.
Books
3 hours ago

Inskrywings vir NB-Uitgewers se Groot Afrikaanse Romanwedstryd word tans ingewag

Aspirant - en ervare - skrywers kan hul manuskripte tot 1 Augustus voorlê.
Books
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tobacco industry's dirty secrets laid bare Non-Fiction
  2. Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for ... News
  3. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  4. New free to download picture book helps children understand COVID-19 News
  5. J.K. Rowling publishes fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown Books

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...