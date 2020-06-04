SA authors bag UK deal with top digital publisher

4. What drew you to the mystery genre?

"Cosy mystery" is hugely popular internationally. We wanted to do something funny and commercial and the genre seemed like something we could do and have fun with. And with cosy, you don't have to research gruesome things like how to dissolve a body in a bathtub of acid.

5. The book is set in London and follows Pip's search for the kidnapped son of two Hollywood A-listers (thanks again, Bookouture.com!). The two of you are Jozi "It Girls" through and through. Why did you decide on (a) setting the book in the Big Smoke, and (b) making at least three of the protagonists Americans and not Saffas?

First, thank you for describing us as It Girls and the bizarre machinations of our combined creative minds as decisions. You are too kind.

We didn't want to set the book in South Africa, because it felt like the burden of explanation to an international reader would overwhelm the story and the humour. Pip felt like a London girl, and then it turned out that it's strangely easier to write about a place you know less well, although you're bound to make errors - our editor laughed uproariously at the idea of driving a car around central London!

Because this market is largely on e-book, the readership is very international and a good proportion of readers are from the US, so it actually worked for the publisher not to have the book too deeply rooted in London either.

6. How long did it take to come up with the pseudonym Katie Gayle and were there any other names you considered?

Do you think it's too late to change it to Gratey Kale?

Well, if you want the northern hemisphere's foodie-influencers to go bos...