News

Angela Makholwa's 'The Blessed Girl' shortlisted for Comedy Women in Print prize

Pan Macmillan Publisher
09 June 2020 - 11:51
Makholwa's fourth novel, 'The Blessed Girl'.
Makholwa's fourth novel, 'The Blessed Girl'.
Image: Supplied

Pan Macmillan South Africa announced that Angela Makholwa’s fourth novel, The Blessed Girl, published in the United Kingdom by Bloomsbury, has been shortlisted for the Comedy Women in Print (CWIP) prize.

The brainchild of award-winning comedian Helen Lederer, CWIP launched in 2018 to celebrate and support female comedy writers,  and is open to novels published in the UK and Ireland.

The CWIP shortlist includes Candice Carty-Williams' Queenie (Orion), Jeannette Winterson’s Frankissstein (Jonathan Cape), Beth O’Leary’s The Flatshare (Quercus) and Big Girl, Small Town by Michelle Gallen (John Murray), Reasons to be Cheerful by Nina Stibbe (Penguin Random House) and The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman (Headline).

Judges for the award are Marian Keyes, Lolly Adefope, Pauline McLynn, Joanna Scanlan, Paula Wilcox and last year’s prize winner, Laura Steven.

Keyes, who chaired the panel said: “I am absolutely delighted with our list. The range is glorious – everything from lighthearted commercial fiction to literary fiction – from established names to new talent. It’s a demonstration of all the different ways in which women can be funny in print. It was a pleasure and very exciting to read all the submissions, and these are shortlists we are very proud of.”

Makholwa said: “I’m honoured to have been shortlisted among such brilliant female comic writers. It’s affirming to finally see women’s writing being acknowledged for its diversity instead of having our writing classified according to our gender. I hope this prize heralds a new era where we will see terms like ‘Chick Lit’ replaced by more nuanced categorisations of our work.”

RELATED ARTICLES

In war and peace, Queenie rules

With honesty and a light touch, Candice Carty-Williams explores the challenges young black women face today, writes Jennifer Platt.
Books
11 months ago

Sci-fi meets Shelley in Jeanette Winterson's 'Frankissstein'

Narrative brings together past and present, sexual fluidity, AI and the hybrid nature of human beings, writes Claire Keeton.
Books
9 months ago

The queen of contemporary fiction dishes the dirt on grown ups

The Caseys are a glamorous, close-knit family. Or are they?
Books
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Tobacco industry's dirty secrets laid bare Non-Fiction
  2. Bumper selection of titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for ... News
  3. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  4. New free to download picture book helps children understand COVID-19 News
  5. J.K. Rowling publishes fairy tale so children can dream in lockdown Books

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...