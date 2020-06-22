News

Media24 apologises for all-white literary prize winners

22 June 2020 - 13:58
The announcement of the all-white winners of the Media24 Books Literary Prizes has been met with a backlash.
The announcement of the all-white winners of the Media24 Books Literary Prizes has been met with a backlash.
Image: Supplied

The announcement of the winners of the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes has been met with a severe backlash because of its lack of diversity.

The prize is awarded annually to recognise titles published during the previous year by Media24's book publishers, which include NB Publishers (through the imprints of Human & Rousseau, Tafelberg, Kwela, Queillerie) and Jonathan Ball Publishers.

Barring the fact that both the majority of shortlisted authors and members of the judging panel were white, the announcement was further denounced because the winners in each of the six categories were all white authors. 

Media24 issued a brief statement in response to the criticism received following the release of the all-white winners.

The statement reads:

We acknowledge that the lack of diversity in the judging panels of the Media24 Literary Prizes is unacceptable. We take the feedback and criticism from our fellow citizens and the literary community to heart, and we will actively address the issues to avoid a repeat of this oversight in future.

We strongly condemn any form of discrimination and remain committed to promoting a workplace and a society that is inclusive and diverse.

We made a mistake for which we sincerely apologise, and are committed to setting it right in future.

Winners of the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced

Writer and scholar Johnny Steinberg, debut novelist Trevor Sacks and multi-award-winning young adult author Edyth Bulbring are among the recipients ...
Books
3 days ago

One for the Marian Faithful

Marian Keyes's new book - like its author - is a delight, writes Jennifer Platt.
Books
1 day ago

Virtual launch of 'Becoming Men' by Malose Langa on June 23

'Becoming Men' looks at the various conditions which shape SA boys and highlights that to build new men there needs to be real change in the ...
Books
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Winners of the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  2. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  3. Sam Cowen uncovers a dark history at leading boys' school Non-Fiction
  4. One for the Marian Faithful News
  5. Virtual launch: 'Becoming Men' by Malose Langa (June 23) Events

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...