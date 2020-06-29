Love (Books) in The Time of Corona

It's been seven hours and 15 days...



If only Sinéad O'Connor could pen a Saffa-related lockdown treffer to:

a) encapsulate the agony which is a break-up from normality; and

b) actively help us keep track of how long it has been since we were deprived of zol jols, traversing provinces and perusing in bookstores.

Emphasis on the latter.

For many weeks, bookstores remained closed to prevent the spread of the dreaded pathogen, barring those which sold titles deemed "educational" by the government.

This credo ought to be applicable to any and all shops stocking books, for as the inimitable Dr Seuss put it: "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

Maar nou ja.

Fast-forward to mid-June: Love Books, an independent bookstore in the Joburg suburb of Melville, has reopened and hard copy-starved hoëvelders converged on the beloved literary haven - to be met with both a socially distanced sale and a list of Covedian protocols prior to stepping inside.

The following notice has been attached to all three ports of entry to be adhered until "we return to some kind of normal".

A six-step guide to (safe) browsing à la Love Books:

1. Wear a mask at all times.

2. Sanitise your hands with the hand sanitiser provided.

3. Practice social distancing and stay 2m away from other shoppers.

4. Stand away from the desk at the till point.

5. We recommend you tap your card or use SnapScan.

6. We will allow a maximum of five people in the shop at one time.

Said hand sanitiser was placed alongside a handwritten note urging patrons to cleanse their extremities and don a pair of disposable gloves for (safe) browsing.