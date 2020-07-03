Abundance of local, fiction, children’s and non-fiction titles on the Exclusive Books recommended reading list for July 2020

Issued on behalf of Exclusive Books by Helco Promotions

Exclusive Books has a list of 25 recommended titles in front of all its stores every month that have been carefully curated in different categories — local authors, fiction and non-fiction, and children’s.

All 25 titles will be presented on dedicated Exclusive Books Recommends display units with copies of an Exclusive Books Recommends leaflet on the counter for the month of June. Fanatics members also earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during July.

Exclusive Books staff will take due care to ensure the safety of staff and customers in line with the government, WHO and the NICD guidelines. All stores will implement weekly deep cleaning, face masks for staff, in-store sanitisers and encourage social distancing.

Local titles

SA authors have been remarkably busy penning their stories in the new normal of 2020 and this month there are 10 new local titles on the list. From Sam Cowen’s searing exposé in Brutal School Ties to Sean Baumann's Madness that irrevocably changed Antjie Krog’s understanding of mental illness. Norma Young's We Need More Tables provides ways of moving towards eradicating poverty in SA, whereas When Crises Strikes is must-have handbook on crisis management. The Rise or Fall of South Africa explores the ANC's years of successful policy and its current departure due to a resurgence of ideologues.

Telita Snyckers' Dirty Tobacco is a revelatory read, expertly told and unputdownable. The powerfully visceral The Lockdown Collection includes a list of celebrated writers, brilliantly capturing the emotional, the spiritual and even the humorous effects of a global pandemic.

The two Afrikaans titles are Hanlie Retief's Anton Goosen: Liedjieboer, described as “rock 'n roll in die binnewêreld van die legendariese musikant en liedjieskrywer” and Rudie van Rensburg's Merk, lauded by Deon Meyer as "'n vars bries en 'n lekkerlees-stem in Afrikaanse misdaadfiksie”.

International non-fiction

In The 10 Rules of Successful Nations author Ruchir Sharma sees the world from the ruthless and restless perspective of an investor. “Humankind made me see humanity from a fresh perspective,” writes Yuval Noah Harari (author of Homo Sapiens) of Rutger Bregman's latest title.

The cookbook Falastin is a tribute to Palestinian food and people with a foreword by Yotam Ottolenghi. No Filter is an illuminating first book by tech reporter Sarah Frier and the impact it has on people around the world is unravelled in fascinating detail.

The Ratline by Philippe Sands reveals history can be complex and difficult and shows that the truth, while hard, must always be written.

International fiction

The recommended fiction titles includes The Book of Longings, the latest from Sue Monk Kidd that introduces us to Ana, a courageous, intelligent woman who marries Jesus long before his public ministry begins. Lisa Wingate's The Book of Lost Friends an absorbing historical read. Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones is an enthralling and heartening novel filled with unforgettable characters. The Guardian declared C Pam Zhang's How Much of These Hills is Gold to be the boldest debut of the year. Another debut which will keep fiction fans riveted is that of Abbie Greaves' The Silent Treatment.

Children's and YA titles

John Boyne creates realistic and honest characters in My Brother's Name is Jessica, despite not being trans himself. Award-winning David Walliams' Slime is a squelchingly delicious book about the origins of slime. The collection Halala Job Maseko! is the perfect gift for any young story lover of unsung SA heroes spiced with a hint of local folklore. Lemony Snicket-devotees will enjoy The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke and Afrikaans bibliophiles will relish in Toe Ons Eneindig Was — “'n storie oor vriendskap en lojaliteit. Oor seksualiteit en vloeibaarheid.”