News

A collection of YouTube video stories for young learners

14 July 2020 - 09:40

Reading Matters offers an array of YouTube video stories for young learners.

Reading Matters, a leading distributor and supplier of educational books and resources in SA, has announced the addition of a collection of YouTube video stories for young learners, on their website.

Established in 1997, Reading Matters has worked tirelessly at promoting language and literacy in SA alongside READ Educational Trust, a non-profit literacy organisation.

The website is filled with educational resources for parents, learners and educators alike, and the YouTube video stories featured on the website are an excellent tool for learners and teachers during the Covid-19 lockdown months.

All the stories are proudly South African, and exude the colour and uniqueness entwined through our society. Feedback received thus far has been very positive, and parents and educators are encouraged to send the story links to children and students.

Article provided by Reading Matters

