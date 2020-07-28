News

2020 Booker Prize longlist announced

28 July 2020 - 12:17 By mila de villiers
The 13 novels longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize include Tsitsi Dangarembga's 'This Mournable Body' and two-times previous winner Hilary Mantel.
The 13 novels longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize include Tsitsi Dangarembga's 'This Mournable Body' and two-times previous winner Hilary Mantel.
Image: Supplied

The 13 titles longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Tuesday.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is recognised as the leading prize for quality literary fiction written in English.

This year's shortlist was selected from 162 novels published in the UK or Ireland, and features *djembe roll* Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga's third book in her Tambudzai Trilogy, This Mournable Body.

Acknowledging the denouements of trilogies doesn't end there. Historical fiction author Hilary Mantel's final title in her Cromwell trilogy, The Mirror & The Light, also made the list. Mantel has been awarded the Booker Prize twice for the previous novels in the trilogy, Wolf Hall (2009) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). 

The complete list of novels longlisted for the Booker Prize are:

  • The New Wilderness by Diane Cook

  • This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga

  • Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

  • Who They Was by Gabriel Krauze

  • The Mirror & The Light by Hilary Mantel

  • Apeirogon by Colum McCann

  • The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste

  • Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

  • Real Life by Brandon Taylor   

  • Redhead by The Side of The Road by Anne Tyler

  • Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

  • Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward

  • How Much of These Hills is Gold by C Pam Zhang.

The shortlist - of six books - will be announced on September 15. 

The announcement of last year's winners caused a literary furor as the prize was jointly awarded to Margaret Atwood (The Testaments) and Bernardine Evaristo (Girl, Woman, Other) - a first in Booker history.

As for whether the same will hold true for 2020? Only November can tell.

RELATED ARTICLES

Booker Prize winner(s) announced

Judges tore up the rule book on Monday, awarding the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction jointly to Canadian author Margaret Atwood, for 'The ...
Books
9 months ago

EXTRACT | Tsitsi's Dangarembga's This Mournable Body

"Excuse me?" says the white woman, giving you a tolerant smile.
Books
1 year ago

Revelatory reflections

Thomas Cromwell - adept at unpleasant things and a canny reader of the human heart - is back, writes Sue de Groot
Books
4 months ago

Waking the wokeness

Kiley Reid's deceptively breezy debut is an insightful dig at our troublesome attempts to grapple with everyday privilege and race, writes Jennifer ...
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Doomsday declutter News
  2. Fiction Friday | 'Sex and Vanity' by Kevin Kwan Fiction
  3. Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins News
  4. Elisabeth Moss to star in TV adaptation of 'The Shining Girls' News
  5. Webinar: 'Brutal School Ties' by Sam Cowen (July 29) Events

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off