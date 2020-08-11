Televised adaptations of literature by some renowned local authors to look forward to

Published on Wanted Online (07/08/2020)

You secretly smaak'ed Gossip Girl, wept during Little Fires Everywhere, were unnerved by The Handmaid's Tale, infatuated with Normal People, and captivated by My Brilliant Friend.

Televised adaptations of American, Irish, and Italian novels have grabbed the collective series-conscious of bibliophiles worldwide — and Mzansi-borne literature is following suit.

From a series that debuted on Showmax last year to the forthcoming audiovisual renditions of Lauren Beukes and Marguerite Poland’s books, these shows are definitely the ones to look out for.

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes

'Lauren Beukes' has become synonymous with metaphysical thrillers set in reimagined cities and countries: be it an alternate Joburg (as featured in Zoo City), a futuristic, pandemic-ravaged USA (Afterland), or — as with The Shining Girls — a Chicago which transcends temporality.