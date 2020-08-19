Bill Freund: a tribute

Often described as a Marxist or social historian, Freund wrote in his autobiography with great insight about Karl Marx and economic change in Africa.

This quote is from the unedited manuscript of his autobiography:

Bob (Shenton) inspired me to write, for the very first time, a little piece on contemporary Nigeria which tried to pull the curtain from, rather than celebrate, the oil boom which was having a drastically distorting effect on many aspects of development in the country. It was accepted, not apparently without controversy, by the Review of African Political Economy. He also convinced me to ‘come out’ as a Marxist, that the important thing was to write as one believed. I suppose I don’t always do this but I started to do so and hung my pennant to the Marxist post for many years thereafter.

And there is of course an emotional core to this and it still is not dead in me. As the song says: ‘Well, you ain’t done nothing if you ain’t been called a Red’. That still resonates for me, whether or not it makes the best sense to stand up all the time, and it goes back to my undergraduate days, although this book is really concerned to focus critically on the rationale of socialism, not its gut appeal to the senses.

While others taught African-related subjects, Marxism for me meant increasingly the study of Marx’s understanding of capitalism in its generative form. But it is noteworthy that I have an historian’s Marxism. This historical way of understanding economic change, and notably the idea of distinct modes of production that led to very different political and social outcomes, seemed to me powerful. I went slowly through Capital, which I outlined and carried on into the Grundrisse and other texts. Hobsbawm, whom I admired from my first university class in history, has been one of a limited number of trained historians who addressed Marxist theory. I think Marxism does look a bit different when seen through the eyes of an historian.



