Exclusive Books partners with Hooked on Books to get kids reading

Hooked on Books is an educational theatre company that has been igniting a love of reading in children across our country for the past 25 years by touring Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The Hooked on Books team dramatise book trailers from contemporary children’s books, which change on an annual basis. These trailers provide a visual, dramatic preview of the book - similar to that of a movie trailer.

Their secret is keeping the show simple and fun, encouraging the learners to use their imaginations to create make-believe worlds with colourful characters. With strong emphasis on audience participation, Hooked on Books succeeds in drawing the ever-so-eager audience into the pages of a good book.

The shows are hilarious, dramatic, thrilling and educational - and librarians and teachers consistently vouch for Hooked on Books' ability to get kids reading.

Exclusive Books will be partnering with Hooked on Books to boost the culture of reading and children’s literacy landscape in South African schools.