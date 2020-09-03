Exclusive Books partners with Hooked on Books to get kids reading
Hooked on Books is an educational theatre company that has been igniting a love of reading in children across our country for the past 25 years by touring Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
The Hooked on Books team dramatise book trailers from contemporary children’s books, which change on an annual basis. These trailers provide a visual, dramatic preview of the book - similar to that of a movie trailer.
Their secret is keeping the show simple and fun, encouraging the learners to use their imaginations to create make-believe worlds with colourful characters. With strong emphasis on audience participation, Hooked on Books succeeds in drawing the ever-so-eager audience into the pages of a good book.
The shows are hilarious, dramatic, thrilling and educational - and librarians and teachers consistently vouch for Hooked on Books' ability to get kids reading.
Exclusive Books will be partnering with Hooked on Books to boost the culture of reading and children’s literacy landscape in South African schools.
Hooked on Books' digital shows will be available to buy from September 3. Here is a taste of what you can look forward to.
"The Covid-19 school closures and continued school disruption completely crippled Hooked on Books. Exclusive Books wanted to help, and to make sure that this iconic reading programme does not collapse indefinitely," said Batya Bricker, general manager of Exclusive Books.
"To this end, and as part of our commitment to the greater book industry, Exclusive Books have sponsored Hooked on Books to digitise their shows and offer the digital version to schools.
"Every show will end with a reference to buy the Hooked on Books titles from Exclusive Books, either online or in-store.
"With our many book donations and other CSI initiatives, we try to tackle illiteracy and access to books for whom its unaffordable or unobtainable. This initiative does something different by tackling aliteracy – children who know how to read but are distracted by the many other entertainment options available – YouTube, social media, TV and gaming."
The Exclusive Books website will feature a special Hooked on Books page, with the books. Their stores will feature shelf talkers to demarcate the Hooked on Books books in their children’s sections. All Hooked on Books titles will be available at a discounted rate.
