2020 Booker Prize shortlist announced

16 September 2020 - 10:55 By Mila de Villiers
The six titles shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize include two novels by African authors.
Image: Supplied

The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on September 15.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading prize for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

Two African authors have been recognised, with novels by Zimbabwean Tsitsi Dangarembga and Ethiopian-American Maaza Mengiste, This Mournable Body and The Shadow King, respectively, making the shortlist.

The six titles vying for the esteemed award are:

  • The New Wilderness by Diane Cook (Oneworld Publications)
  • This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga (Faber & Faber)
  • Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)
  • The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste (Canongate Books)
  • Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Picador, Pan Macmillan)
  • Real Life by Brandon Taylor (Originals, Daunt Books Publishing)   

This year's winner will be announced at a ceremony at London's Guildhall on November 17.

