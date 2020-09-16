2020 Booker Prize shortlist announced
16 September 2020 - 10:55
The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on September 15.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading prize for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
Two African authors have been recognised, with novels by Zimbabwean Tsitsi Dangarembga and Ethiopian-American Maaza Mengiste, This Mournable Body and The Shadow King, respectively, making the shortlist.
The six titles vying for the esteemed award are:
- The New Wilderness by Diane Cook (Oneworld Publications)
- This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga (Faber & Faber)
- Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)
- The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste (Canongate Books)
- Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Picador, Pan Macmillan)
- Real Life by Brandon Taylor (Originals, Daunt Books Publishing)
This year's winner will be announced at a ceremony at London's Guildhall on November 17.