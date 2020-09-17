South African Book Fair 2020 virtual session extension announced

The 2020 South African Book Fair (SABF) was a tremendous success, making history as the first all-virtual book fair in the country. Now, in a boon for book lovers and in response to numerous requests, organisers have announced that access to the fair sessions will be extended until the end of September 2020.

The extension of the fair during Heritage Month is especially important. SABF is described as a culturally diverse event that celebrates South Africa’s heritage through the sharing of #OURSTORIES - and stimulates conversations on topics and issues that affect all South Africans.

On-demand admittance to the almost 40 sessions - featuring more than 80 authors, writers and poets – will be made available to those who bought tickets for the fair. Those who missed this weekend’s virtual sessions can still buy a ticket – priced at just R50 - to be able to access the full programme of discussions, debates and activities.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend the reach of this year’s fair,” says Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the SA Book Development Council.

“The authors, facilitators, exhibitors, publishers and our sponsor, the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) SETA, helped turn our first virtual event into a tremendous success. Some crucial debates and discussions took place over the weekend, and to be able to give these a longer life online and reach more people is important. It also enables us to continue conversations outside the event, and to keep supporting the book industry at this critical time.

“I’d like to thank the audience who joined us in our virtual space, and who responded so positively to our reimagined fair. Together we are taking a love of books and reading forward in SA and we look forward to building on this in 2021.”

Article courtesy of the SA Book Fair