LISTEN | Writing the End: "Open Wide and Speak, Memory" by Ken Barris

And she just had to tell him something about her trip to Italy, between picking at his teeth with her steel hook and pressing his tongue out the way with her mirror. She had climbed, she said, the 600-year-old steps of the Duomo in Florence, and was extremely pleased with herself.

"Or was it the Duomo?" she asked aloud. "One of those magnificent cathedrals, anyway. We saw so many churches, I forget which one it was. But I climbed it very slowly."

She smiled at the thought, and began to replace her mask. Then she pulled it down again and added, "And then we had the most memorable pasta for lunch afterwards. We don't make it properly here, you know. We use it as a starch and drown it in the sauce, but the Italians use the sauce to flavour the pasta."

He felt a mixture of relief and annoyance as she put her mask back on.

He manages now, briefly, to stop time. Enough for him to see it distinctly: a fine drizzle of saliva droplets falling gently out of her prattling Duomo onto the piazza of his open mouth.

Definitely not a sneeze.