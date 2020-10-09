LISTEN | Writing the End: "A Late-Modern Fairy Tale" by Fiona Melrose

Apothecaries and Future Casters do well on it for this is a city that does not wait, mute and placid, but rather takes an industrious approach, busying itself with every possible stratagem of evasion. But even the soothsayers simply do not see it coming. One of them ate a good breakfast of bread and honey, foretold three bright futures but was himself dug in by noon. Or so we are told.

But coins have two sides. On one side their number and on the other the heads of kings or queens. Just ask the men with shrouds where eyes should be, their bloated bellies so very attentive to the next sausage or egg.

Is it possible that they welcome it, this little squatter, that steals soft lodgings in every last untenanted home? After a little disruption and the initial expense of having to draft in more grave diggers and during which time thoughts and prayers will be offered up with the choke of smoke, this trifling thing will produce the exquisite calm of empty alms houses and prisons. No more beggars caterwauling under the palace gates, lepers, sinners, layabouts, all will have gone to their Reward.

And, one does not wish it on them, no, no, one does not, but there are only so many eggs a hen will lay and there is a limit to the number of sausages that can be wrought from last year's pig.