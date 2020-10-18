A love story

Published in the Sunday Times (18/10/2020)

Writing Betty was a journey not only through my family history, but a journey to grounding my own identity and finding myself. That has been the beautiful part of picking up the shovel and digging deep into the roots of my family tree. I have learnt where it is I have come from, and how all those paths merged into one.

Betty is inspired by my mother's life. For the book I conducted Q&A sessions with her, her siblings, and their mother, Alka. My grandfather Landon died over a decade before I was born, so I shaped his character out of the memories and stories they shared with me.

From the time I was a little girl, there were things I knew about the maternal side of my family. Mom made sure to raise me and my sisters on the knowledge of our Cherokee heritage. Growing up, my mother would pass down her father's stories and his teachings.

Papaw Landon grew up in a house with several generations of his family. The elders only spoke Cherokee. But papaw was of a generation where he had to speak not only the language of his people, but the white man's English too, because that was the world he was entering. What became the universal language in their house was storytelling.

Indigenous people have always used storytelling not only as entertainment, but as a way to speak to their origins, their culture, their wisdom, and their identities. The stories became the Cherokee and many other Native American tribes' oral history that they passed forward to each new generation.

Gardening and storytelling go hand in hand in my family. Having been raised in gardens, each plant I put into the earth connects me with my papaw and those Cherokee ancestors.

My mother, Betty, was one of three sisters. As fate would have it, she had three daughters. Me and my two sisters, Dina and Jennifer. Mom raised us in three sister gardens, like Landon does in the book. Even today when I plant the corn with the beans and the squash, I reflect on the heritage of my family, and understand that through the act of embracing it, we are keeping those ancestors alive.

It was also through gardening that the mythology and the love for story was strengthened. The poem My Broken Home, which starts out the book, is a poem my mother wrote for this publication. Hers was a family of artists. She writes poetry, her father told stories, my aunt Fraya was a singer and my aunt Flossie an actress.

I grew up around these folks, so I used my experiences with them to craft the mythology I thought they would speak of. In the case of Fraya, I wrote songs for her that I felt she would have sung about her experiences. In the case of my mother, I wrote her in the book to be writing down the stories and secrets she was told, only to then bury them into the earth, hiding them.

When she spoke about her life in those Q&A sessions, about the secrets she held on to, I saw her as someone who was burying into her own self, digging holes into her soul to hide these secrets. I wanted to see the physical act of this. When writing a family story, you must wade out into the water of that history, collect the ripples, and carry them back to the river's edge.