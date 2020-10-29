Giving that goes the distance to support literacy

If you’re keen to put some meaning back into giving gifts this festive season, consider purchasing from the READ online shop, an initiative by READ Educational Trust, an NGO promoting literacy in South African schools for over 40 years.

A literate society will change the future of our country's children, and 100% of the profit from purchases are used to further READ’s work to promote literacy where it’s needed most: in disadvantaged communities countrywide.

So what will you find in the READ online shop? For starters, there are great gifts for school-going children to encourage literacy.

The Red Reading Boxes are affordable box sets crammed with hands-on activities, posters, and attractively illustrated stories set to appeal to children from grade 4 through to high school. The Red Reading Box is set to become a crowd pleaser this festive season and makes a great year-end gift for a deserving teacher too.

The three Read Aloud Magic Box sets are targeted at ages 4-7, 5-8 and 6-9.

A timeless gift for book lovers and avid readers is their Mug ‘n Spoon gift sets, each with a quote on the mug, and “TO READ” engraved on the spoon.

Another popular, affordable gift is the T-shirt selection — each unique design is sure to appeal to reading fans.

