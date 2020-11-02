'I’m intentional about provoking empathy' - Sue Nyathi

A Family Affair is set in Bulawayo. Was it hard or nostalgic writing about a place you once called home?

It was nostalgic! What was hard was reconciling the fact that it is no longer home. The book is set in the late 90s, so I was also writing about a specific time and place: a Bulawayo of a bygone era. That Bulawayo no longer exists and so, through my writing, I wanted to recapture it and make readers reminisce about the good old days ... because they were good. I think the hard part is going to Bulawayo now and remembering what was and what probably will never be.

You haven't been shy of addressing some heavy political topics, like xenophobic violence (in The Golddiggers) or, in A Family Affair, religion. Do you feel that fiction can help people understand issues and empathise in a different way?

I’m intentional about provoking empathy and creating a conversation around those kind of topics. For me, writing is a space where I can be bold and brazen, uncensored even. I believe fiction is a great way of tackling somewhat heavy subjects. People react differently to stories, which is why television and movies work well. With fiction you can disarm a reader, reel them in and then, once they are in, there’s no turning back!

Between juggling a career as an investment analyst and being a mum, it's amazing you're also such a prolific author. What things are necessary to make sure you have the time and space to write?

Thank you for the compliment about being a prolific writer! Apart from doing English literature at school I didn’t study creative writing, so I always feel like I am winging it. So I really do take such descriptions to heart. I’ve always had to fit writing in around my busy schedule, even if it meant writing from 3am to 6am every day before getting ready for work. When I write, I prefer silence and that is probably the quietest time of day, especially when you have a child. Thankfully I am no longer juggling the investment career with writing and motherhood. Frankly, juggling is so exhausting. Just shy of my 40th birthday I was retrenched from my job in a stockbroking firm. I started writing A Family Affair then and I have never looked back. It was a blessing in disguise. I now write for a living. I believe I am living in my purpose. I was always a writer by passion and an investment analyst by profession.

It's hard to take a chance working on a big project like a novel when you don't know if it will be published. How did you find your first publisher?

Life is about taking chances and believing in yourself. My debut novel, The Polygamist was self published because I could not get a traditional publisher who was interested in it. That book was published in 2012 and is now eight years old and is still selling. Very few books have a shelf life that long. I was fortunate in that, at the time, I had access to cash to fund it. Yes, writing fiction is risky but then, as they say in finance, the higher the risk, the higher the return. So The Polygamist helped in putting my name out there. By the time I was looking for a publisher for the The Golddiggers I wasn’t an unknown in the literary circles and that made finding a publisher easier.

How can we encourage more African authors, particularly women, to write stories that are meaningful to them?

I don’t think you can actually. People write stories that resonate with them. People read for many reasons, some want meaning and others just want to laugh. Diversity is truly the spice of life so I think we should just encourage African women to tell authentic African stories.

