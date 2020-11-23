'Fiction can save us from ourselves' - Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

Nal'ibali column No 28 Term 4 2020

Congratulations on The History of Man. Please tell us about the novel, and what inspired you to write it?

Thank you. The History of Man is the story of Emil Coetzee, who we first meet as a 50-something year old civil servant who finds himself, on the day of a ceasefire, washing blood off his hands.

The story then follows him through childhood, adulthood and manhood to examine how he came to be the man he is. In this way, the novel is an exploration of the colonial experience and of the narrative created by and through that experience. As an author, I’m interested in excavating the past.

Both The History of Man and your debut novel, The Theory of Flight, are set in unnamed southern African countries. Why is it important for your setting to be at once deeply familiar and yet gently ambiguous?

There is both a practical and stylistic reason for this. The country that my novels are set in has had four name changes throughout its modern history. Since, in some sense, I write historical fiction it could become rather messy to have to contend with these changes in the series of interconnected novels I intend to write.

More importantly, for me, each name change tried to birth a new identity for the country and nation, but, for the most part, things stayed relatively the same. It’s these connections and similarities that interest me. I think the colonial and postcolonial names of the country have a lot of weight and baggage attached to them that I don’t really want readers to bring to the text. I want us all to start thinking beyond our received perceptions when it comes to this southern African country.

Your family left Bulawayo as political refugees, starting a remarkable series of moving, making and coming home. In the move between southern Africa and the northern diaspora, what was gained (or lost) for you?

When my family left what was then Rhodesia, I was a toddler. When we came back a few years later to what had become Zimbabwe I had just turned three or four. Nothing much had changed for me, but so much had changed for my grandparents, who had both been politically active. They had left as second-class citizens and returned to be full citizens, finally able to be the selves they had always wanted to be.

This gift of a true self was something they gave to their children and grandchildren, so that when I went to the US for college, years later, although I was still growing, changing and searching, there was a core, a kernel that I was building everything else around. I believe it was this core that made me determined to come back to Bulawayo after 18 years in the diaspora because, I think, it always served to remind me where home was for me.