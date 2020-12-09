News

Exclusive Books announces 2020 Christmas list titles

09 December 2020 - 07:19 By TimesLIVE
Exclusive Books' 2020 Christmas list includes a smorgasbord of titles.
Exclusive Books' 2020 Christmas list includes a smorgasbord of titles.
Image: Supplied

Traditionally the release of top titles is always weighted closer towards the end of the year, towards the Christmas season.

This year it is even more pronounced as many titles scheduled to release during the time period that then became lockdown (both in SA and abroad) meant some book releases were pushed to later in the year.

This year Exclusive Books is seeing a bumper crop.

"When selecting the titles, focus is always on range – something for everyone – so there is a good mix of accessible, bestselling books and cherry-picked quirky titles that may not sell in large quantities, but give our selection texture, character and special interest," says Batya Bricker, general manager at Exclusive Books.

"Customers have come to rely on us to hone in on the gems that sometimes get overlooked because they are not big sellers or written by famous authors. We keep our eye on books that are imminently ‘giftable’ – that would make great gifts. One is Charlie Mackesy's The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, which has become a modern classic and is the perfect gift."

Drawing child-like simplicity back to life

'The world's a complicated, frightening place ... people take comfort in my work,' says Charlie Mackesy
Books
10 months ago

Something old feels new

Internationally and locally, lockdown readers favoured backlist titles (those published 12 months ago or more). While the Christmas selection is usually only new titles, Exclusive Books have, for the first time, in addition to the new titles, also compiled a range of special offers on backlist titles of some of the most popular authors, including Deepak Chopra, Jo Nesbo, Ken Follett, Rick Riordan, Nicholas Sparks, Brene Brown and Rudi van Rensburg.

This range of special offers is exclusive to Exclusive Books, and stock is limited.

Trends in non-fiction

While there is a level of political exposé fatigue, books on our current situation, in the world and in particularly in SA, are always useful tools to help unpack the present.

Exclusive Books is always looking for a diversity of stories and voices. Encouraging diversity is a change that does not come overnight, but it’s something everybody cares about, especially in SA. As a result, the range in non-fiction comes from all sides and covers everything from politics to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoirs to be published globally in November

The presidential memoirs of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the US, will be published in two volumes.
Books
2 months ago

Time to open up ... talk more ... change - SA author's call to black men

'Magenge, We Need to Talk: Conversations With Black Men' is bestselling author Melusi Tshabalala's call to men to open up, talk more, listen more and ...
Books
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Mandy Wiener introduces 'The Whistleblowers'

With corruption and fraud endemic in democratic South Africa, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light.
Books
2 months ago

Inspired reading

Aside from a few fiction and children’s titles, the best-selling books during lockdown saw a significant focus on inspired reading – books that reframe reality, provide a fresh perspective or new way of looking at the world.

As readers struggle to come to terms with the "new normal", Exclusive Books expects this trend to continue well into Christmas, and have ensured their selection of "rework your life" reading on The List is fulsome and wide-ranging, with everything from Helena Kriel's Meditating with Rhinos to Edith Egers’ The Gift.

Working with rhinos inspired SA-born screenwriter to heal her broken self

Helena Kriel ultimately finds her sense of belonging and learns from the rhinos that “you grow where life puts you down”.
Books
1 month ago

Great value

With the dire economic situation affecting retail directly, Exclusive Books is cognisant that customers may be looking for value and cost-effective gift options this festive season. They have a selection of 20 books at brilliant, giveaway prices, and constant Fanatics-only offers during December.

Gift of choice

Gift vouchers are always a popular choice at Christmas time. Gift cards with a festive card sleeve will be available at all Exclusive Books physical stores.

With Covid-19 at play on current customer behaviour, they have overhauled their voucher offer online, and from December you will find beautiful templates (and different messages) to choose from, and full functionality so you can write your own note and send either a physical gift card or e-card to anyone around the world with just the click of a button.

Press release issued on behalf of Exclusive Books by Helco Promotions.

READ MORE:

'How good it is for the species that we still care about books'

Past winners of the Sunday Times Literary Awards reflect on what the awards mean for SA.
Books
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE | Inside Angelo Agrizzi's hospital ward: Cardiac arrest, failing kidneys compound respiratory condition

Angelo Agrizzi’s partner, Debbie Agrizzi, has broken her silence about his state of health, telling TimesLIVE that he is in a critical condition at a ...
Politics
1 month ago

Exclusive Books partners with Hooked on Books to get kids reading

Exclusive Books will be partnering with Hooked on Books to boost the culture of reading and children’s literacy landscape in South African schools.
Books
3 months ago

Most read

  1. The plots thicken News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. The Guardian compiles a list of the top African history books News
  5. Maaza Mengiste discusses editing 'Addis Ababa Noir' with Michael Sears News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...