Exclusive Books announces 2020 Christmas list titles

Traditionally the release of top titles is always weighted closer towards the end of the year, towards the Christmas season.

This year it is even more pronounced as many titles scheduled to release during the time period that then became lockdown (both in SA and abroad) meant some book releases were pushed to later in the year.

This year Exclusive Books is seeing a bumper crop.

"When selecting the titles, focus is always on range – something for everyone – so there is a good mix of accessible, bestselling books and cherry-picked quirky titles that may not sell in large quantities, but give our selection texture, character and special interest," says Batya Bricker, general manager at Exclusive Books.

"Customers have come to rely on us to hone in on the gems that sometimes get overlooked because they are not big sellers or written by famous authors. We keep our eye on books that are imminently ‘giftable’ – that would make great gifts. One is Charlie Mackesy's The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, which has become a modern classic and is the perfect gift."