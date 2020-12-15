Rewriting nursery rhymes to eradicate gender-based violence

Nal'ibali column No 29 Term 4 2020

Babies come into the world ready to learn what it means to be human, and it is the responsibility of the grown-ups into whose laps they fall to teach them, just as their caregivers taught them when they first arrived on earth.

All we know and all we will ever know, is what we have learnt. Therefore, while we all lament the sad fact that SA is, if not the leader, then among the leading countries for gender-based violence (GBV), there is an attendant truth we may overlook: we have the criminals we deserve.

Babies came into the world with no knowledge of violence — no child is born violent or with any other attitude — children become what society teaches them, whether such teaching is intentional or accidental.

From the start, children learn language from their parents, siblings, friends, teachers, and the profuse word-world around them. And, because of their songlike characteristics (they are repetitive, rhythmic, and musical), nursery rhymes are universal and often where language learning begins.

Little ones thrill at this taste of language. Both their vocabularies and understanding of the world expand. We call this language acquisition and the gurgles, smiles, wide eyes; jiggling little legs and fists attest to its interactive and emotional components.