The Sunday Times book quiz

Published in the Sunday Times (03/01/2021)

1. Which local brand is now backing the Sunday Times Literary Awards?

2. Name the title of Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu's latest novel.

3. Which Scottish author was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain?

4. What is the name of Jonathan Ancer's series of lockdown interviews with South African authors?

5. Name the book and author of the following opening line: "It was a bright cold day in April and the clocks were striking thirteen."

6. In what year is Lauren Beukes's futuristic novel Afterland set?

7. Which 2018 novel by Sally Rooney was adapted for television this year? Also, what are the names of the protagonists portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

8. In which city is Kiley Reid's debut novel Such a Fun Age set?

9.Name Mia Arderne's noir novel about violence, feminism and how to dala what you must.

10. Which character is known as Milou in the original (French) editions of Hergé's Tintin series?

11. Name the title of Resoketswe Manenzhe's Dinaane Debut Fiction Award-winning novel.

12. To which foodstuff is Ottolenghi's Flavours dedicated?

13. Name the title of Jamil F Khan's memoir of growing up queer in a Muslim society.

14. What is David Mitchell's latest book called?

15. On what date did David John Moore Cornwell (John le Carré) pass away?

16. Name the title of Tsitsi Dangarembga's 2020 Booker Prize-shortlisted novel.

17. Which English novelist and poet is known by the pen name George Eliot?

18. What is the name of the close-knit family in Sue Nyathi's latest novel A Family Affair?

19. "Somewhere in la Mancha, in a place whose name I do not care to remember, a gentleman lived not long ago, one of those who has a lance and ancient shield on a shelf and keeps a skinny nag and a greyhound for racing." Name the author who penned this opening line.

20. What is the subheading of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein?

ANSWERS

1. CNA 2. The History of Man 3. Douglas Stuart 4. Quarantine Chronicles 5. 1984, George Orwell 6. 2023 7. Normal People, Marianne, Connell 8. Philadelphia 9. Mermaid Fillet

10. Snowy 11. Scatterlings 12. Vegetables 13. Khamr: The Making of a Waterslams 14. Utopia Avenue 15. 12 December 2020 16. This Mournable Body 17. Mary Ann Evans 18. The Mafus 19. Miguel de Cervantes 20. The Modern Prometheus