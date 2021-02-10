Your chance to win with Exclusive's romantic R500 gift voucher competition

News

10 February 2021 - 15:10 By Mila de Villiers
Gift your loved one a personalised voucher this Valentine's Day.
Dearest reader,

The most amorous day of them all is being celebrated on February 14th.

Yes, Eros is in the air and what better way to show your beloved that you care, than by gifting them the most precious gift of all - gratis literature.

Exclusive Books is offering six lucky readers gift vouchers worth R500 each - and just in time for the first of the Bridgerton series book tie-in, alongside the release of Julia Quinn’s debut, The Duke and I. How's that for a romantic gift?

The personalised gift vouchers can be redeemed both in store and online and are valid for 36 months from the date of purchase.

To stand a chance to win, simply answer this question: For how many years is the personalised gift voucher courtesy of Exclusive Books valid? E-mail your answer to info@helco.co.za or mila@book.co.za by Friday, February 12.

Happy reading and gifting!

