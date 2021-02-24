Win and donate essential children’s story books

Help the Sunday Times give away books to deserving early childhood development (ECD) centres, primary schools and libraries.

If you are a reader who wants to win and pay it forward, you could be one of 200 to stand a chance of winning 10 Sunday Times Storytime books each.

ECD attendance rates are the lowest they have been in 18 years, and according to the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study report, 78% of grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language.

This is the reason this book is so important to children aged between three and six years.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning this prize is send an e-mail to PattiM@arena.africa.



Please enter the following information in your email:

the name of the institution to which you will donate the books;

the name and area of your closest PostNet outlet; and

your cellphone number.

We look forward to hearing from you.